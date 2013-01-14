FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
January 14, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Jan 14          -96.3            102.6           2.9
Jan 11          -11.5           -154.7         167.3
Jan 10            1.4            -42.3          43.5
Jan  9           10.5           -132.4         131.1
Jan  8           45.9           -112.8          78.4  
Jan  7          -33.4             14.3          25.6
Jan  4           54.4           -134.9          86.5   
Jan  3          111.1            -70.0         -44.6
Jan  2          174.0             76.4        -252.5
Dec 28          -28.0            179.2        -139.8
Dec 27         -167.2             45.4         128.7 
Dec 26          239.3            252.9        -477.0
Dec 24          224.7             14.3        -225.3
Dec 21          379.3            -72.6        -237.8 
Dec 20          312.9            175.4        -291.7
Dec 18          220.8             37.5        -258.7
Month to date   256.0           -453.8         238.3
Year to date    256.0           -453.8         238.3
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

