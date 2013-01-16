SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 16 -91.7* -33.4 131.3 Jan 15 -227.7 44.3 184.0 Jan 14 -92.4 98.5 3.1 Jan 11 -11.5 -154.7 167.3 Jan 10 1.4 -42.3 43.5 Jan 9 10.5 -132.4 131.1 Jan 8 45.9 -112.8 78.4 Jan 7 -33.4 14.3 25.6 Jan 4 54.4 -134.9 86.5 Jan 3 111.1 -70.0 -44.6 Jan 2 174.0 76.4 -252.5 Dec 28 -28.0 179.2 -139.8 Dec 27 -167.2 45.4 128.7 Dec 26 239.3 252.9 -477.0 Dec 24 224.7 14.3 -225.3 Dec 21 379.3 -72.6 -237.8 Dec 20 312.9 175.4 -291.7 Month to date -59.5 -447.0 553.8 Year to date -59.5 -447.0 553.8 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 423.3 billion won ($400.66 million) worth. ($1 = 1056.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)