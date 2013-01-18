FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 18, 2013 / 7:24 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Jan 18           31.9            -14.9         -14.9 
Jan 17         -115.0             46.7          86.3
Jan 16          -90.4            -35.2         131.7
Jan 15         -227.7             44.3         184.0
Jan 14          -92.4             98.5           3.1
Jan 11          -11.5           -154.7         167.3
Jan 10            1.4            -42.3          43.5
Jan  9           10.5           -132.4         131.1
Jan  8           45.9           -112.8          78.4  
Jan  7          -33.4             14.3          25.6
Jan  4           54.4           -134.9          86.5   
Jan  3          111.1            -70.0         -44.6
Jan  2          174.0             76.4        -252.5
Dec 28          -28.0            179.2        -139.8
Dec 27         -167.2             45.4         128.7 
Dec 26          239.3            252.9        -477.0
Dec 24          224.7             14.3        -225.3
Dec 21          379.3            -72.6        -237.8 
Month to date  -141.3           -417.0         625.7
Year to date   -141.3           -417.0         625.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange


 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

