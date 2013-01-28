FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
January 28, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Jan 28         -505.7*           428.6          73.6
Jan 25         -490.0            131.9         350.7
Jan 24         -193.6             37.4         172.0
Jan 23           16.3           -119.6         120.6
Jan 22         -203.2            220.8           6.0
Jan 21         -183.7            180.4          11.9 
Jan 18           31.2            -14.5          -4.6 
Jan 17         -115.0             46.7          86.3
Jan 16          -90.4            -35.2         131.7
Jan 15         -227.7             44.3         184.0
Jan 14          -92.4             98.5           3.1
Jan 11          -11.5           -154.7         167.3
Jan 10            1.4            -42.3          43.5
Jan  9           10.5           -132.4         131.1
Jan  8           45.9           -112.8          78.4  
Jan  7          -33.4             14.3          25.6
Month to date-1,702.0            462.9       1,370.6
Year to date -1,702.0            462.9       1,370.6
    Source: The Korea Exchange

    * Foreign inverstors were net sellers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1189.3 billion won ($1.11 billion) worth.
($1 = 1074.3000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
