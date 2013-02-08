FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Feb  8           51.4             66.1        -133.5  
Feb  7           77.1            -89.5          14.5 
Feb  6          -81.0            -17.5         106.6
Feb  5            5.4           -127.8         125.6  
Feb  4           48.0            -71.5          16.6           
Feb  1          -30.2              1.8           3.8
Jan 31          -81.2            127.2         -49.6     
Jan 30          -83.6            156.1         -65.1    
Jan 29          -36.5            216.5        -176.7  
Jan 28         -490.7            415.8          71.2
Jan 25         -490.0            131.9         350.7
Jan 24         -193.6             37.4         172.0
Jan 23           16.3           -119.6         120.6
Jan 22         -203.2            220.8           6.0
Jan 21         -183.7            180.4          11.9 
Jan 18           31.2            -14.5          -4.6 
Month to date    70.8           -238.4         133.6
Year to date -1,817.6            711.6       1,210.5
    Source: The Korea Exchange


 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
