February 12, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Feb 12          135.3*          -161.7          11.7
Feb  8           55.2             63.0        -133.2  
Feb  7           77.1            -89.5          14.5 
Feb  6          -81.0            -17.5         106.6
Feb  5            5.4           -127.8         125.6  
Feb  4           48.0            -71.5          16.6           
Feb  1          -30.2              1.8           3.8
Jan 31          -81.2            127.2         -49.6     
Jan 30          -83.6            156.1         -65.1    
Jan 29          -36.5            216.5        -176.7  
Jan 28         -490.7            415.8          71.2
Jan 25         -490.0            131.9         350.7
Jan 24         -193.6             37.4         172.0
Jan 23           16.3           -119.6         120.6
Jan 22         -203.2            220.8           6.0
Jan 21         -183.7            180.4          11.9 
Month to date   209.9           -403.2         145.6
Year to date -1,678.4            546.8       1,222.4
    Source: The Korea Exchange

    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
267.6 billion won ($244.22 million) worth.
    
($1 = 1095.7250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
