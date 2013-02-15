SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 15 2.0* 52.4 -59.7 Feb 14 90.8 22.7 -122.1 Feb 13 109.9 247.0 -356.9 Feb 12 125.5 -152.1 11.9 Feb 8 55.2 63.0 -133.2 Feb 7 77.1 -89.5 14.5 Feb 6 -81.0 -17.5 106.6 Feb 5 5.4 -127.8 125.6 Feb 4 48.0 -71.5 16.6 Feb 1 -30.2 1.8 3.8 Jan 31 -81.2 127.2 -49.6 Jan 30 -83.6 156.1 -65.1 Jan 29 -36.5 216.5 -176.7 Jan 28 -490.7 415.8 71.2 Month to date 402.7 -71.5 -392.9 Year to date -1485.7 878.5 683.9 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 460.5 billion won ($424.93 million) worth. ($1 = 1083.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)