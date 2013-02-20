FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
February 20, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Feb 20          569.8*           239.4        -761.1    
Feb 19           63.3              8.4         -65.5
Feb 18           16.1             43.1         -59.9
Feb 15           -2.0             56.2         -60.8 
Feb 14           90.8             22.7        -122.1
Feb 13          109.9            247.0        -356.9
Feb 12          125.5           -152.1          11.9
Feb  8           55.2             63.0        -133.2  
Feb  7           77.1            -89.5          14.5 
Feb  6          -81.0            -17.5         106.6
Feb  5            5.4           -127.8         125.6  
Feb  4           48.0            -71.5          16.6           
Feb  1          -30.2              1.8           3.8
Jan 31          -81.2            127.2         -49.6     
Jan 30          -83.6            156.1         -65.1    
Month to date 1,048.0            223.2      -1,280.4
Year to date   -840.4          1,173.2        -203.5
    Source: The Korea Exchange

    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
649.2 billion Korean won ($600.49 million) worth. 
($1 = 1081.1250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
