SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 10 -43.8* 9.5 39.3 Jul 9 -88.7 140.1 -55.3 Jul 8 -205.2 168.4 33.7 Jul 5 -147.1 -102.5 242.4 Jul 4 -78.1 78.0 1.5 Jul 3 -235.3 -33.5 270.6 Jul 2 48.3 19.6 -60.7 Jul 1 -44.5 -65.6 71.3 Jun 28 491.7 -124.9 -358.5 Jun 27 113.1 -69.9 -57.9 Jun 26 -214.5 21.1 197.3 Jun 25 -134.2 212.3 -95.2 Jun 24 -244.6 93.9 146.1 Jun 21 -800.9 700.8 103.4 Jun 20 -457.4 232.8 225.9 Month to date -778.5 200.0 540.8 Year to date -10,800.1 8,642.7 2,644.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 798.2 billion won ($699.13 million) worth. ($1 = 1141.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Michelle Kim)