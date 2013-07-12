SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 12 116.7 -123.6 5.5 Jul 11 292.0 283.5 -573.6 Jul 10 -38.5 3.8 39.7 Jul 9 -88.7 140.1 -55.3 Jul 8 -205.2 168.4 33.7 Jul 5 -147.1 -102.5 242.4 Jul 4 -78.1 78.0 1.5 Jul 3 -235.3 -33.5 270.6 Jul 2 48.3 19.6 -60.7 Jul 1 -44.5 -65.6 71.3 Jun 28 491.7 -124.9 -358.5 Jun 27 113.1 -69.9 -57.9 Jun 26 -214.5 21.1 197.3 Jun 25 -134.2 212.3 -95.2 Jun 24 -244.6 93.9 146.1 Month to date -364.5 354.2 -27.0 Year to date -10,386.0 8,796.9 2,077.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)