TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 19, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Jul 19           -132.1              94.9         24.3 
Jul 18           -109.3              -3.8        115.2      
Jul 17            133.9             230.1       -357.2
Jul 16             30.4            -103.2         69.4
Jul 15            111.8             -39.2        -62.8
Jul 12            143.0            -149.9          5.7     
Jul 11            292.0             283.5       -573.6
Jul 10            -38.5               3.8         39.7
Jul  9            -88.7             140.1        -55.3
Jul  8           -205.2             168.4         33.7      
Jul  5           -147.1            -102.5        242.4
Jul  4            -78.1              78.0          1.5    
Jul  3           -235.3             -33.5        270.6
Jul  2             48.3              19.6        -60.7
Jul  1            -44.5             -65.6         71.3
Jun 28            491.7            -124.9       -358.5 
Month to date    -303.4             506.7       -238.0
Year to date  -10,325.0           8,949.4      1,866.0
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
