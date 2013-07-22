SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 22 19.0 147.1 -151.6 Jul 19 -109.5 70.0 24.2 Jul 18 -109.3 -3.8 115.2 Jul 17 133.9 230.1 -357.2 Jul 16 30.4 -103.2 69.4 Jul 15 111.8 -39.2 -62.8 Jul 12 143.0 -149.9 5.7 Jul 11 292.0 283.5 -573.6 Jul 10 -38.5 3.8 39.7 Jul 9 -88.7 140.1 -55.3 Jul 8 -205.2 168.4 33.7 Jul 5 -147.1 -102.5 242.4 Jul 4 -78.1 78.0 1.5 Jul 3 -235.3 -33.5 270.6 Jul 2 48.3 19.6 -60.7 Month to date -261.8 628.9 -389.6 Year to date -10,283.4 9,071.6 1,714.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)