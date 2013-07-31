FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2013 / 7:24 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Jul 31              4.7*            109.9       -111.1
Jul 30             98.5             237.5       -314.9
Jul 29             80.5            -136.6         52.9
Jul 26            210.0            -111.4        -96.9
Jul 25            158.3              73.4        -78.6 
Jul 24            188.8              17.8       -202.3
Jul 23            320.8              30.4       -332.2
Jul 22             22.0             143.9       -151.6
Jul 19           -109.5              70.0         24.2 
Jul 18           -109.3              -3.8        115.2      
Jul 17            133.9             230.1       -357.2
Jul 16             30.4            -103.2         69.4
Jul 15            111.8             -39.2        -62.8
Jul 12            143.0            -149.9          5.7     
Jul 11            292.0             283.5       -573.6
Month to date     802.8             699.8     -1,472.8
Year to date   -9,218.7           9,142.5        631.3
    Source: The Korea Exchange

    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 8 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1083.6 billion won ($972.89 million) worth.
    
($1 = 1113.8000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Michelle Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.