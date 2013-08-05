FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 5, 2013 / 7:23 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Aug  5             83.3*            -86.1          3.8    
Aug  2             87.5             -25.1        -50.7 
Aug  1             63.4             -11.2        -52.5
Jul 31             12.0             102.6       -111.2
Jul 30             98.5             237.5       -314.9
Jul 29             80.5            -136.6         52.9
Jul 26            210.0            -111.4        -96.9
Jul 25            158.3              73.4        -78.6 
Jul 24            188.8              17.8       -202.3
Jul 23            320.8              30.4       -332.2
Jul 22             22.0             143.9       -151.6
Jul 19           -109.5              70.0         24.2 
Jul 18           -109.3              -3.8        115.2      
Jul 17            133.9             230.1       -357.2
Jul 16             30.4            -103.2         69.4
Month to date     234.2            -122.4        -99.3
Year to date   -8,977.3           9,012.8        531.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange

    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 11 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1,325.1 billion won ($1.18 billion) worth.
($1 = 1123.6250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
