TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
August 12, 2013 / 7:27 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Aug 12            -55.4*             92.9        -40.8  
Aug  9            -44.6              -4.2         46.2 
Aug  8           -162.9             120.7         36.3
Aug  7           -126.0             -70.6        204.7 
Aug  6           -152.4             106.9         46.7
Aug  5             90.9             -93.4          3.5    
Aug  2             87.5             -25.1        -50.7 
Aug  1             63.4             -11.2        -52.5
Jul 31             12.0             102.6       -111.2
Jul 30             98.5             237.5       -314.9
Jul 29             80.5            -136.6         52.9
Jul 26            210.0            -111.4        -96.9
Jul 25            158.3              73.4        -78.6 
Jul 24            188.8              17.8       -202.3
Jul 23            320.8              30.4       -332.2
Jul 22             22.0             143.9       -151.6
Month to date    -299.4             115.8        193.5
Year to date   -9,510.8           9,251.1        824.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
541.3 billion won ($486.66 million)worth.
($1 = 1112.2750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
