TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 19, 2013 / 7:23 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Aug 19            100.7*           -169.3         65.5          
Aug 16            220.0              -9.5       -194.5
Aug 14            358.1             -30.8       -323.4
Aug 13            173.8             141.6       -311.0  
Aug 12            -58.6              96.1        -40.7  
Aug  9            -44.6              -4.2         46.2 
Aug  8           -162.9             120.7         36.3
Aug  7           -126.0             -70.6        204.7 
Aug  6           -152.4             106.9         46.7
Aug  5             90.9             -93.4          3.5    
Aug  2             87.5             -25.1        -50.7 
Aug  1             63.4             -11.2        -52.5
Jul 31             12.0             102.6       -111.2
Jul 30             98.5             237.5       -314.9
Jul 29             80.5            -136.6         52.9
Month to date     550.0              50.9       -569.9
Year to date   -8,661.4           9,186.2         61.3
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
852.6 billion won ($765.63 million) worth.
($1 = 1113.6000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
