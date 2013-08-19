SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 19 100.7* -169.3 65.5 Aug 16 220.0 -9.5 -194.5 Aug 14 358.1 -30.8 -323.4 Aug 13 173.8 141.6 -311.0 Aug 12 -58.6 96.1 -40.7 Aug 9 -44.6 -4.2 46.2 Aug 8 -162.9 120.7 36.3 Aug 7 -126.0 -70.6 204.7 Aug 6 -152.4 106.9 46.7 Aug 5 90.9 -93.4 3.5 Aug 2 87.5 -25.1 -50.7 Aug 1 63.4 -11.2 -52.5 Jul 31 12.0 102.6 -111.2 Jul 30 98.5 237.5 -314.9 Jul 29 80.5 -136.6 52.9 Month to date 550.0 50.9 -569.9 Year to date -8,661.4 9,186.2 61.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 852.6 billion won ($765.63 million) worth. ($1 = 1113.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)