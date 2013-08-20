FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Aug 20            287.9*           -286.2          2.3
Aug 19            127.5            -196.5         65.9          
Aug 16            220.0              -9.5       -194.5
Aug 14            358.1             -30.8       -323.4
Aug 13            173.8             141.6       -311.0  
Aug 12            -58.6              96.1        -40.7  
Aug  9            -44.6              -4.2         46.2 
Aug  8           -162.9             120.7         36.3
Aug  7           -126.0             -70.6        204.7 
Aug  6           -152.4             106.9         46.7
Aug  5             90.9             -93.4          3.5    
Aug  2             87.5             -25.1        -50.7 
Aug  1             63.4             -11.2        -52.5
Jul 31             12.0             102.6       -111.2
Jul 30             98.5             237.5       -314.9
Month to date     864.7            -262.4       -567.2
Year to date   -8,346.7           8,872.8         64.0
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1167.3 billion won ($1.05 billion) worth.

($1 = 1115.5500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Michelle Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.