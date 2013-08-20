SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 20 287.9* -286.2 2.3 Aug 19 127.5 -196.5 65.9 Aug 16 220.0 -9.5 -194.5 Aug 14 358.1 -30.8 -323.4 Aug 13 173.8 141.6 -311.0 Aug 12 -58.6 96.1 -40.7 Aug 9 -44.6 -4.2 46.2 Aug 8 -162.9 120.7 36.3 Aug 7 -126.0 -70.6 204.7 Aug 6 -152.4 106.9 46.7 Aug 5 90.9 -93.4 3.5 Aug 2 87.5 -25.1 -50.7 Aug 1 63.4 -11.2 -52.5 Jul 31 12.0 102.6 -111.2 Jul 30 98.5 237.5 -314.9 Month to date 864.7 -262.4 -567.2 Year to date -8,346.7 8,872.8 64.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1167.3 billion won ($1.05 billion) worth. ($1 = 1115.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Michelle Kim)