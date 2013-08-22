FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2013 / 7:23 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Aug 22           -101.8              56.9         34.4
Aug 21           -139.6              81.4         70.9 
Aug 20            299.3            -296.9          2.9
Aug 19            127.5            -196.5         65.9          
Aug 16            220.0              -9.5       -194.5
Aug 14            358.1             -30.8       -323.4
Aug 13            173.8             141.6       -311.0  
Aug 12            -58.6              96.1        -40.7  
Aug  9            -44.6              -4.2         46.2 
Aug  8           -162.9             120.7         36.3
Aug  7           -126.0             -70.6        204.7 
Aug  6           -152.4             106.9         46.7
Aug  5             90.9             -93.4          3.5    
Aug  2             87.5             -25.1        -50.7 
Aug  1             63.4             -11.2        -52.5
Month to date     634.7            -134.8       -461.4
Year to date   -8,576.8           9,000.4        169.8
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    

 (Reporting by Michelle Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.