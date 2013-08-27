FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Aug 27            105.5*             60.7       -170.4
Aug 26            186.4              38.7       -200.8 
Aug 23            120.0             -57.4        -54.3
Aug 22            -96.3              51.2         46.5
Aug 21           -139.6              81.4         70.9 
Aug 20            299.3            -296.9          2.9
Aug 19            127.5            -196.5         65.9          
Aug 16            220.0              -9.5       -194.5
Aug 14            358.1             -30.8       -323.4
Aug 13            173.8             141.6       -311.0  
Aug 12            -58.6              96.1        -40.7  
Aug  9            -44.6              -4.2         46.2 
Aug  8           -162.9             120.7         36.3
Aug  7           -126.0             -70.6        204.7 
Aug  6           -152.4             106.9         46.7
Month to date   1,052.1             -98.4       -874.8
Year to date   -8,159.3           9,036.8       -243.5
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
411.9 billion won ($370.20 million) worth.
    
($1 = 1112.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Michelle Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.