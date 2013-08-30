SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 30 501.6* -46.6 -439.2 Aug 29 467.0 62.2 -514.7 Aug 28 133.6 73.6 -189.7 Aug 27 110.6 56.0 -170.8 Aug 26 186.4 38.7 -200.8 Aug 23 120.0 -57.4 -54.3 Aug 22 -96.3 51.2 46.5 Aug 21 -139.6 81.4 70.9 Aug 20 299.3 -296.9 2.9 Aug 19 127.5 -196.5 65.9 Aug 16 220.0 -9.5 -194.5 Aug 14 358.1 -30.8 -323.4 Aug 13 173.8 141.6 -311.0 Aug 12 -58.6 96.1 -40.7 Aug 9 -44.6 -4.2 46.2 Month to date 2,159.4 -13.9 -2,018.9 Year to date -7,052.0 9,121.3 -1,387.6 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1519.2 billion won ($1.37 billion) worth. ($1 = 1109.7250 Korean won) (Reporting by Michelle Kim)