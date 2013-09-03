FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
September 3, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Sep  3            213.9*             58.2       -285.1
Sep  2             81.5              43.2       -129.1
Aug 30            509.3             -55.0       -438.6
Aug 29            467.0              62.2       -514.7   
Aug 28            133.6              73.6       -189.7
Aug 27            110.6              56.0       -170.8
Aug 26            186.4              38.7       -200.8
Aug 23            120.0             -57.4        -54.3
Aug 22            -96.3              51.2         46.5
Aug 21           -139.6              81.4         70.9
Aug 20            299.3            -296.9          2.9
Aug 19            127.5            -196.5         65.9
Aug 16            220.0              -9.5       -194.5
Aug 14            358.1             -30.8       -323.4
Aug 13            173.8             141.6       -311.0 
Aug 12            -58.6              96.1        -40.7
Month to date     295.4             101.4       -414.2
Year to date   -6,749.0           9,214.3     -1,801.2
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 8 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1,822.3 billion won ($1.66 billion) worth.
($1 = 1100.4500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Michelle Kim)

