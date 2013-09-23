SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 23 298.2* -256.4 -43.3 Sep 17 390.9 -320.0 -78.3 Sep 16 509.8 -204.3 -286.3 Sep 13 412.6 -373.9 -12.3 Sep 12 1,430.9 -1,031.4 -355.4 Sep 11 694.9 -333.3 -344.3 Sep 10 862.1 -304.0 -450.8 Sep 9 567.7 -122.0 -413.6 Sep 6 500.8 -229.0 -238.3 Sep 5 516.5 -113.7 -375.2 Sep 4 260.4 128.7 -77.1 Sep 3 230.2 46.1 -289.5 Sep 2 81.5 43.2 -129.1 Aug 30 509.3 -55.0 -438.6 Aug 29 467.0 62.2 -514.7 Month to date 6,756.6 -3,070.0 -3,093.6 Year to date -287.7 6,042.9 -4,480.6 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 19 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 8.283 trillion Korean won ($7.64 billion)worth. ($1 = 1084.0250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)