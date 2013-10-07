FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 7, 2013 / 7:23 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Oct  7            226.4*           -162.9        -47.0
Oct  4            422.0            -247.8       -152.2
Oct  2            226.7            -226.7         21.0
Oct  1            187.5             -27.4       -148.0
Sep 30            112.0             -85.5          3.7
Sep 27            224.3            -125.7        -93.6
Sep 26            210.4             -96.7       -117.1
Sep 25            240.5            -330.4        116.8
Sep 24             77.8            -103.5         44.2
Sep 23            312.7            -270.1        -44.1
Sep 17            390.9            -320.0        -78.3
Sep 16            509.8            -204.3       -286.3
Sep 13            412.6            -373.9        -12.3
Sep 12          1,430.9          -1,031.4       -355.4
Sep 11            694.9            -333.3       -344.3
Month to date   1,062.7            -664.8       -326.2
Year to date    1,654.5           4,622.6     -4,853.5
    
    Source: The Korea Exchange    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 28 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
10.226 trillion won ($9.55 billion)worth. 
($1 = 1070.3250 Korean won)
    

 (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
