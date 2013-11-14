SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 14 -71.4* -85.5 149.7 Nov 13 -185.4 -53.9 231.9 Nov 12 -7.6 40.1 -38.8 Nov 11 -64.3 -9.4 91.5 Nov 8 -270.2 -90.2 207.9 Nov 7 -55.3 -116.0 176.5 Nov 6 -10.2 -106.5 112.8 Nov 5 -38.7 -151.4 199.2 Nov 4 -180.3 34.9 152.0 Nov 1 172.8 -77.4 -88.9 Oct 31 -27.3 -228.9 240.5 Oct 30 149.4 -67.2 -82.0 Oct 29 124.5 -91.0 -33.4 Oct 28 117.4 -31.6 -105.9 Oct 25 12.3 -179.9 177.5 Month to date -710.6 -435.0 1,193.7 Year to date 4,591.7 1,054.7 -3,842.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 9 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 883.4 billion won ($823.61 million) worth. ($1 = 1072.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)