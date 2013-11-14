FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 14, 2013

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Nov 14            -71.4*            -85.5          149.7
Nov 13           -185.4             -53.9          231.9  
Nov 12             -7.6              40.1          -38.8
Nov 11            -64.3              -9.4           91.5
Nov  8           -270.2             -90.2          207.9
Nov  7            -55.3            -116.0          176.5
Nov  6            -10.2            -106.5          112.8
Nov  5            -38.7            -151.4          199.2
Nov  4           -180.3              34.9          152.0
Nov  1            172.8             -77.4          -88.9
Oct 31            -27.3            -228.9          240.5
Oct 30            149.4             -67.2          -82.0
Oct 29            124.5             -91.0          -33.4
Oct 28            117.4             -31.6         -105.9
Oct 25             12.3            -179.9          177.5
Month to date    -710.6            -435.0        1,193.7
Year to date    4,591.7           1,054.7       -3,842.5
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 9 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
883.4 billion won ($823.61 million) worth.    
($1 = 1072.6000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

