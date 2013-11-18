FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Nov 18            -17.4              62.4          -40.0
Nov 15             60.5             186.4         -243.2
Nov 14            -70.0             -86.7          149.4
Nov 13           -185.4             -53.9          231.9
Nov 12             -7.6              40.1          -38.8
Nov 11            -64.3              -9.4           91.5
Nov  8           -270.2             -90.2          207.9
Nov  7            -55.3            -116.0          176.5
Nov  6            -10.2            -106.5          112.8
Nov  5            -38.7            -151.4          199.2
Nov  4           -180.3              34.9          152.0
Nov  1            172.8             -77.4          -88.9
Oct 31            -27.3            -228.9          240.5
Oct 30            149.4             -67.2          -82.0
Oct 29            124.5             -91.0          -33.4
Month to date    -666.2            -187.4          910.1
Year to date    4,636.1           1,302.4       -4,126.0
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    

 (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.