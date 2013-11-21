FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 21, 2013

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Nov 21           -237.7             -50.0          272.5  
Nov 20             86.7            -107.4          100.4
Nov 19            247.9             135.5         -367.9
Nov 18            -11.0              61.2          -45.3
Nov 15             60.5             186.4         -243.2
Nov 14            -70.0             -86.7          149.4
Nov 13           -185.4             -53.9          231.9
Nov 12             -7.6              40.1          -38.8
Nov 11            -64.3              -9.4           91.5
Nov  8           -270.2             -90.2          207.9
Nov  7            -55.3            -116.0          176.5
Nov  6            -10.2            -106.5          112.8
Nov  5            -38.7            -151.4          199.2
Nov  4           -180.3              34.9          152.0
Nov  1            172.8             -77.4          -88.9
Month to date    -562.8            -210.6          909.9
Year to date    4,739.4           1,279.2       -4,126.2
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

