FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Dec  3            -62.7            -159.9          230.7 
Dec  2             53.6            -225.0          177.2
Nov 29             89.2             -49.0          -52.7
Nov 28            162.6             269.2         -417.6
Nov 27             43.4             107.3         -101.0
Nov 26              9.4              20.2          -36.1
Nov 25             84.8              74.0         -143.8
Nov 22            -23.2             104.6          -83.4
Nov 21           -229.3             -56.1          255.1
Nov 20             86.7            -107.4          100.4
Nov 19            247.9             135.5         -367.9
Nov 18            -11.0              61.2          -45.3
Nov 15             60.5             186.4         -243.2
Nov 14            -70.0             -86.7          149.4
Nov 13           -185.4             -53.9          231.9
Month to date      -9.1            -384.9          407.9
Year to date    5,104.8           1,414.5       -4,570.2
    Source: The Korea Exchange
   
    

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.