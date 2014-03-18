SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 18 -148.8* 203.5 -80.2 Mar 17 -229.6 170.4 29.0 Mar 14 -477.3 226.5 227.5 Mar 13 -498.1 258.0 225.9 Mar 12 -264.6 -169.4 489.0 Mar 11 -42.1 -80.1 107.6 Mar 10 -34.1 -265.9 301.5 Mar 7 200.7 -197.2 -12.2 Mar 6 85.1 -105.3 9.6 Mar 5 17.0 68.0 -92.3 Mar 4 -148.2 -40.3 174.6 Mar 3 -77.3 -91.4 162.8 Feb 28 233.7 -155.3 -32.2 Feb 27 139.1 -47.4 -74.6 Feb 26 60.9 109.6 -167.8 Month to date -1,617.3 -23.2 1,542.8 Year to date -3,985.8 800.6 2,929.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 7 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1.69 trillion won ($1.58 billion) worth. ($1 = 1067.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)