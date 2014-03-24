SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 24 37.9 56.1 -109.6 Mar 21 -70.2 113.9 -29.4 Mar 20 -210.9 -42.6 239.8 Mar 19 -67.0 55.5 -14.2 Mar 18 -148.8 203.6 -80.2 Mar 17 -229.6 170.4 29.0 Mar 14 -477.3 226.5 227.5 Mar 13 -498.1 258.0 225.9 Mar 12 -264.6 -169.4 489.0 Mar 11 -42.1 -80.1 107.6 Mar 10 -34.1 -265.9 301.5 Mar 7 200.7 -197.2 -12.2 Mar 6 85.1 -105.3 9.6 Mar 5 17.0 68.0 -92.3 Mar 4 -148.2 -40.3 174.6 Month to date -1,927.5 159.8 1,629.3 Year to date -4,296.0 983.5 3,016.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)