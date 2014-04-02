FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 2, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Apr  2            433.9*           -258.4         -172.1
Apr  1            211.5            -105.7         -108.9
Mar 31            319.2            -103.4         -185.8
Mar 28            232.5             -71.3         -167.4
Mar 27            233.6             -40.9         -206.6
Mar 26             80.5             203.2         -300.8
Mar 25            -87.0              81.2          -11.4
Mar 24             42.3              51.6         -109.7
Mar 21            -70.2             113.9          -29.4
Mar 20           -210.9             -42.6          239.8
Mar 19            -67.0              55.5          -14.2
Mar 18           -148.8             203.6          -80.2
Mar 17           -229.6             170.4           29.0
Mar 14           -477.3             226.5          227.5
Mar 13           -498.1             258.0          225.9
Month to date     645.4            -364.2         -281.1
Year to date   -2,867.3             683.7        1,863.3
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 6 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 
1.51 trillion won ($1.43 billion) worth.
($1 = 1058.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
