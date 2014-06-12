FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
June 12            15.4*           -165.1          152.7 
June 11           144.7             -71.0         -128.0
June 10           214.9               8.4         -222.7
June 9             20.0              -4.7          -18.8
June 5             65.8            -435.0          186.7
June 3             17.2             -59.6           44.2
June 2            213.6            -161.1          -57.5
May 30             31.7              32.4           79.9
May 29             99.3             -66.0          -14.7
May 28            115.5              66.9         -173.9
May 27             21.8             -87.6           73.7
May 26             55.1             -75.2           24.8
May 23            133.9             -66.4          -61.0
May 22            290.9             -48.4         -234.4
May 21            188.4            -141.2          -37.4
Month to date     691.6            -817.2          -43.3
Year to date    1,932.6          -2,411.6          535.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange
      * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 21
consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the
period to a net 3.488 trillion korean won ($3.43 billion) worth.
($1 = 1017.6000 South Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.