SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 16 19.4 9.4 -13.8 June 13 -255.1 -85.0 359.8 June 12 11.7 -159.5 152.0 June 11 144.7 -71.0 -128.0 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 June 5 65.8 -435.0 186.7 June 3 17.2 -59.6 44.2 June 2 213.6 -161.1 -57.5 May 30 31.7 32.4 79.9 May 29 99.3 -66.0 -14.7 May 28 115.5 66.9 -173.9 May 27 21.8 -87.6 73.7 May 26 55.1 -75.2 24.8 May 23 133.9 -66.4 -61.0 Month to date 452.1 -887.2 301.9 Year to date 1,693.2 -2,481.6 880.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)