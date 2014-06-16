FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 16, 2014

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
June 16            19.4               9.4          -13.8 
June 13          -255.1             -85.0          359.8
June 12            11.7            -159.5          152.0 
June 11           144.7             -71.0         -128.0
June 10           214.9               8.4         -222.7
June 9             20.0              -4.7          -18.8
June 5             65.8            -435.0          186.7
June 3             17.2             -59.6           44.2
June 2            213.6            -161.1          -57.5
May 30             31.7              32.4           79.9
May 29             99.3             -66.0          -14.7
May 28            115.5              66.9         -173.9
May 27             21.8             -87.6           73.7
May 26             55.1             -75.2           24.8
May 23            133.9             -66.4          -61.0
Month to date     452.1            -887.2          301.9
Year to date    1,693.2          -2,481.6          880.8
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
