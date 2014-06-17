SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 17 14.3 -26.1 11.4 June 16 37.2 4.4 -12.2 June 13 -255.1 -85.0 359.8 June 12 11.7 -159.5 152.0 June 11 144.7 -71.0 -128.0 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 June 5 65.8 -435.0 186.7 June 3 17.2 -59.6 44.2 June 2 213.6 -161.1 -57.5 May 30 31.7 32.4 79.9 May 29 99.3 -66.0 -14.7 May 28 115.5 66.9 -173.9 May 27 21.8 -87.6 73.7 May 26 55.1 -75.2 24.8 Month to date 484.2 -918.3 314.9 Year to date 1,725.3 -2,512.7 893.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)