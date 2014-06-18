FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 18, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
June 18            16.6*           -153.5          138.9
June 17            32.3             -44.4           11.7
June 16            37.2               4.4          -12.2
June 13          -255.1             -85.0          359.8
June 12            11.7            -159.5          152.0
June 11           144.7             -71.0         -128.0
June 10           214.9               8.4         -222.7
June 9             20.0              -4.7          -18.8
June 5             65.8            -435.0          186.7
June 3             17.2             -59.6           44.2
June 2            213.6            -161.1          -57.5
May 30             31.7              32.4           79.9
May 29             99.3             -66.0          -14.7
May 28            115.5              66.9         -173.9
May 27             21.8             -87.6           73.7
Month to date     518.8          -1,090.1          454.1
Year to date    1,759.9          -2,684.5        1,033.1
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
86.1 billion won ($84.59 million) worth.
($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)

