TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 23, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
June 23             4.8             141.5         -126.3
June 20           -89.8              76.7          268.3
June 19           -38.4              60.9           10.4
June 18           138.1            -278.6          138.9
June 17            32.3             -44.4           11.7
June 16            37.2               4.4          -12.2
June 13          -255.1             -85.0          359.8
June 12            11.7            -159.5          152.0
June 11           144.7             -71.0         -128.0
June 10           214.9               8.4         -222.7
June 9             20.0              -4.7          -18.8
June 5             65.8            -435.0          186.7
June 3             17.2             -59.6           44.2
June 2            213.6            -161.1          -57.5
May 30             31.7              32.4           79.9
Month to date     517.0            -936.2          606.5
Year to date    1,758.1          -2,530.5        1,185.5
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
