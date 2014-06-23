SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 23 4.8 141.5 -126.3 June 20 -89.8 76.7 268.3 June 19 -38.4 60.9 10.4 June 18 138.1 -278.6 138.9 June 17 32.3 -44.4 11.7 June 16 37.2 4.4 -12.2 June 13 -255.1 -85.0 359.8 June 12 11.7 -159.5 152.0 June 11 144.7 -71.0 -128.0 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 June 5 65.8 -435.0 186.7 June 3 17.2 -59.6 44.2 June 2 213.6 -161.1 -57.5 May 30 31.7 32.4 79.9 Month to date 517.0 -936.2 606.5 Year to date 1,758.1 -2,530.5 1,185.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)