Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 26, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
June 26            78.3             120.8         -178.1
June 25           -22.0              20.0            4.9
June 24            28.8             227.3         -251.9
June 23            10.6             141.2         -126.0
June 20           -89.8              76.7          268.3
June 19           -38.4              60.9           10.4
June 18           138.1            -278.6          138.9
June 17            32.3             -44.4           11.7
June 16            37.2               4.4          -12.2
June 13          -255.1             -85.0          359.8
June 12            11.7            -159.5          152.0
June 11           144.7             -71.0         -128.0
June 10           214.9               8.4         -222.7
June 9             20.0              -4.7          -18.8
June 5             65.8            -435.0          186.7
Month to date     607.9            -568.4          181.9
Year to date    1,849.0          -2,162.8          760.8
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

