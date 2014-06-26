SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 26 78.3 120.8 -178.1 June 25 -22.0 20.0 4.9 June 24 28.8 227.3 -251.9 June 23 10.6 141.2 -126.0 June 20 -89.8 76.7 268.3 June 19 -38.4 60.9 10.4 June 18 138.1 -278.6 138.9 June 17 32.3 -44.4 11.7 June 16 37.2 4.4 -12.2 June 13 -255.1 -85.0 359.8 June 12 11.7 -159.5 152.0 June 11 144.7 -71.0 -128.0 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 June 5 65.8 -435.0 186.7 Month to date 607.9 -568.4 181.9 Year to date 1,849.0 -2,162.8 760.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)