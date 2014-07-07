FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 7, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
July  7           186.7*           -249.1           70.7 
July  4            33.0             -64.8           31.5
July  3           157.6            -116.8          -23.8
July  2           312.5             -50.0         -244.5
July  1           100.4            -127.9           38.5
June 30           190.4              26.6         -200.6
June 27           309.5             164.6         -466.2
June 26            92.8             105.8         -177.8
June 25           -22.0              20.0            4.9
June 24            28.8             227.3         -251.9
June 23            10.6             141.2         -126.0
June 20           -89.8              76.7          268.3
June 19           -38.4              60.9           10.4
June 18           138.1            -278.6          138.9
June 17            32.3             -44.4           11.7
Month to date     790.2            -608.5         -127.6
Year to date    3,153.6          -2,595.1          -33.3
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 8 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.383 trillion won ($1.37 billion) worth.
($1 = 1010.8000 South Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
