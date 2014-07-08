FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 8, 2014

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
July  8            95.5*           -130.6           42.1
July  7           187.5            -249.5           70.3
July  4            33.0             -64.8           31.5
July  3           157.6            -116.8          -23.8
July  2           312.5             -50.0         -244.5
July  1           100.4            -127.9           38.5
June 30           190.4              26.6         -200.6
June 27           309.5             164.6         -466.2
June 26            92.8             105.8         -177.8
June 25           -22.0              20.0            4.9
June 24            28.8             227.3         -251.9
June 23            10.6             141.2         -126.0
June 20           -89.8              76.7          268.3
June 19           -38.4              60.9           10.4
June 18           138.1            -278.6          138.9
Month to date     886.5            -739.5          -86.0
Year to date    3,249.9          -2,726.1            8.4
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 9 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.479 trillion won ($1.46 billion) worth.
($1 = 1011.8000 South Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
