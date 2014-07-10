SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 10 186.3 -245.4 76.1 July 9 -70.2 -108.5 187.1 July 8 96.8 -133.1 27.3 July 7 187.5 -249.5 70.3 July 4 33.0 -64.8 31.5 July 3 157.6 -116.8 -23.8 July 2 312.5 -50.0 -244.5 July 1 100.4 -127.9 38.5 June 30 190.4 26.6 -200.6 June 27 309.5 164.6 -466.2 June 26 92.8 105.8 -177.8 June 25 -22.0 20.0 4.9 June 24 28.8 227.3 -251.9 June 23 10.6 141.2 -126.0 June 20 -89.8 76.7 268.3 Month to date 1,003.8 -1,095.9 162.4 Year to date 3,367.2 -3,082.5 256.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)