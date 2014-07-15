FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
July 15, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
July 15           266.4            -133.3         -140.4
July 14            -7.0              -9.5           23.1
July 11            67.1            -253.5          203.3
July 10           187.8            -246.9           76.0
July  9           -70.2            -108.5          187.1
July  8            96.8            -133.1           27.3
July  7           187.5            -249.5           70.3
July  4            33.0             -64.8           31.5
July  3           157.6            -116.8          -23.8
July  2           312.5             -50.0         -244.5
July  1           100.4            -127.9           38.5
June 30           190.4              26.6         -200.6
June 27           309.5             164.6         -466.2
June 26            92.8             105.8         -177.8
June 25           -22.0              20.0            4.9
Month to date   1,331.9          -1,493.7          248.4
Year to date    3,695.3          -3,480.3          342.7
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
