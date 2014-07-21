FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
July 21           134.3*           -170.9           42.2
July 18           120.6            -253.2          128.0
July 17           228.2            -121.6         -108.6
July 16           155.1            -120.3          -34.9
July 15           281.6            -148.0         -140.8
July 14            -7.0              -9.5           23.1
July 11            67.1            -253.5          203.3
July 10           187.8            -246.9           76.0
July  9           -70.2            -108.5          187.1
July  8            96.8            -133.1           27.3
July  7           187.5            -249.5           70.3
July  4            33.0             -64.8           31.5
July  3           157.6            -116.8          -23.8
July  2           312.5             -50.0         -244.5
July  1           100.4            -127.9           38.5
Month to date   1,985.2          -2,174.4          274.6
Year to date    4,348.6          -4,161.0          369.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
919.8 billion won ($896.01 million)worth. 
($1 = 1026.5500 Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.