FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
July 25            63.9*             75.9         -148.0
July 24           175.7            -167.9            1.0     
July 23           101.8             -29.7          -63.1
July 22           133.5             -70.3          -58.5
July 21            98.2            -134.6           42.0
July 18           120.6            -253.2          128.0
July 17           228.2            -121.6         -108.6
July 16           155.1            -120.3          -34.9
July 15           281.6            -148.0         -140.8
July 14            -7.0              -9.5           23.1
July 11            67.1            -253.5          203.3
July 10           187.8            -246.9           76.0
July  9           -70.2            -108.5          187.1
July  8            96.8            -133.1           27.3
July  7           187.5            -249.5           70.3
Month to date   2,424.0          -2,330.0            5.8
Year to date    4,787.4          -4,316.6          100.1
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 9 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.359 trillion korean won ($1.32 billion) worth. 
($1 = 1025.8000 Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.