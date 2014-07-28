FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
July 28           174.0*            124.2         -265.7      
July 25            50.4              96.2          -80.1
July 24           175.7            -167.9            1.0     
July 23           101.8             -29.7          -63.1
July 22           133.5             -70.3          -58.5
July 21            98.2            -134.6           42.0
July 18           120.6            -253.2          128.0
July 17           228.2            -121.6         -108.6
July 16           155.1            -120.3          -34.9
July 15           281.6            -148.0         -140.8
July 14            -7.0              -9.5           23.1
July 11            67.1            -253.5          203.3
July 10           187.8            -246.9           76.0
July  9           -70.2            -108.5          187.1
July  8            96.8            -133.1           27.3
July  7           187.5            -249.5           70.3
Month to date   2,584.5          -2,185.6         -192.0
Year to date    4,947.8          -4,172.2          -97.6
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 10 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.519 trillion won ($1.48 billion) worth. 
($1 = 1026.1500 Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.