July 31, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
July 31           486.0*           -145.5         -317.4     
July 30           623.9             -34.9         -575.6
July 29           363.8             131.0         -475.3
July 28           177.9             120.5         -266.2
July 25            50.4              96.2          -80.1
July 24           175.7            -167.9            1.0
July 23           101.8             -29.7          -63.1
July 22           133.5             -70.3          -58.5
July 21            98.2            -134.6           42.0
July 18           120.6            -253.2          128.0
July 17           228.2            -121.6         -108.6
July 16           155.1            -120.3          -34.9
July 15           281.6            -148.0         -140.8
July 14            -7.0              -9.5           23.1
July 11            67.1            -253.5          203.3
Month to date   4,062.2          -2,238.7       -1,560.7
Year to date    6,425.5          -4,225.3       -1,466.4
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 13 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
2.997 trillion won ($2.92 billion) worth. 
($1 = 1027.7500 Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
