SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 31 486.0* -145.5 -317.4 July 30 623.9 -34.9 -575.6 July 29 363.8 131.0 -475.3 July 28 177.9 120.5 -266.2 July 25 50.4 96.2 -80.1 July 24 175.7 -167.9 1.0 July 23 101.8 -29.7 -63.1 July 22 133.5 -70.3 -58.5 July 21 98.2 -134.6 42.0 July 18 120.6 -253.2 128.0 July 17 228.2 -121.6 -108.6 July 16 155.1 -120.3 -34.9 July 15 281.6 -148.0 -140.8 July 14 -7.0 -9.5 23.1 July 11 67.1 -253.5 203.3 Month to date 4,062.2 -2,238.7 -1,560.7 Year to date 6,425.5 -4,225.3 -1,466.4 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 13 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.997 trillion won ($2.92 billion) worth. ($1 = 1027.7500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)