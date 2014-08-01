FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
August 1, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Aug 01           -66.5             255.0         -181.7
July 31           494.0            -154.2         -317.0
July 30           623.9             -34.9         -575.6
July 29           363.8             131.0         -475.3
July 28           177.9             120.5         -266.2
July 25            50.4              96.2          -80.1
July 24           175.7            -167.9            1.0
July 23           101.8             -29.7          -63.1
July 22           133.5             -70.3          -58.5
July 21            98.2            -134.6           42.0
July 18           120.6            -253.2          128.0
July 17           228.2            -121.6         -108.6
July 16           155.1            -120.3          -34.9
July 15           281.6            -148.0         -140.8
July 14            -7.0              -9.5           23.1
Month to date     -66.5             255.0         -181.7
Year to date    6,367.0          -3,979.0       -1,647.7
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
