August 12, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Aug  12            92.1             -57.6          -28.1
Aug  11           -13.8             -33.9           46.7
Aug  08          -207.2             -43.1          273.4
Aug  07           -49.7            -130.5          186.2
Aug  06           184.0               7.0           81.1
Aug  05           120.6            -310.4          268.2
Aug  04           221.2            -252.9           25.9
Aug  01           -65.0             253.6         -181.7
July 31           494.0            -154.2         -317.0
July 30           623.9             -34.9         -575.6
July 29           363.8             131.0         -475.3
July 28           177.9             120.5         -266.2
July 25            50.4              96.2          -80.1
July 24           175.7            -167.9            1.0
July 23           101.8             -29.7          -63.1
Month to date     282.3            -567.8          671.6
Year to date    6,715.8          -4,801.7         -794.4
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
