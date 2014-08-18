FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
August 18, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Aug  18             0.8*           -167.3          182.6  
Aug  14           193.3            -140.2          -22.6
Aug  13           413.4            -147.2         -267.4
Aug  12            97.2             -62.7          -28.3
Aug  11           -13.8             -33.9           46.7
Aug  08          -207.2             -43.1          273.4
Aug  07           -49.7            -130.5          186.2
Aug  06           184.0               7.0           81.1
Aug  05           120.6            -310.4          268.2
Aug  04           221.2            -252.9           25.9
Aug  01           -65.0             253.6         -181.7
July 31           494.0            -154.2         -317.0
July 30           623.9             -34.9         -575.6
July 29           363.8             131.0         -475.3
July 28           177.9             120.5         -266.2
July 25            50.4              96.2          -80.1
Month to date     897.9          -1,027.6          564.1
Year to date    7,328.4          -5,261.5         -901.9
Source: The Korea Exchange
     * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
704.7 billion won (692.58 million US dollar) worth.
(1 US dollar = 1,017.5000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

