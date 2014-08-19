FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 19, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Aug  19           176.7              -5.0         -150.3
Aug  18            -3.1            -163.6          182.7
Aug  14           193.3            -140.2          -22.6
Aug  13           413.4            -147.2         -267.4
Aug  12            97.2             -62.7          -28.3
Aug  11           -13.8             -33.9           46.7
Aug  08          -207.2             -43.1          273.4
Aug  07           -49.7            -130.5          186.2
Aug  06           184.0               7.0           81.1
Aug  05           120.6            -310.4          268.2
Aug  04           221.2            -252.9           25.9
Aug  01           -65.0             253.6         -181.7
July 31           494.0            -154.2         -317.0
July 30           623.9             -34.9         -575.6
July 29           363.8             131.0         -475.3
Month to date   1,067.8          -1,028.8          413.9
Year to date    7,501.2          -5,262.8       -1,052.1
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)

