SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 20 212.3 -281.1 94.6 Aug 19 184.7 -13.2 -149.9 Aug 18 -3.1 -163.6 182.7 Aug 14 193.3 -140.2 -22.6 Aug 13 413.4 -147.2 -267.4 Aug 12 97.2 -62.7 -28.3 Aug 11 -13.8 -33.9 46.7 Aug 08 -207.2 -43.1 273.4 Aug 07 -49.7 -130.5 186.2 Aug 06 184.0 7.0 81.1 Aug 05 120.6 -310.4 268.2 Aug 04 221.2 -252.9 25.9 Aug 01 -65.0 253.6 -181.7 July 31 494.0 -154.2 -317.0 July 30 623.9 -34.9 -575.6 Month to date 1,288.1 -1,318.1 508.8 Year to date 7,721.6 -5,552.1 -957.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)