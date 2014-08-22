FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Aug  22           101.7*            -46.2          -36.3 
Aug  21             1.5            -372.2          381.7 
Aug  20           234.4            -238.4           94.7
Aug  19           184.7             -13.2         -149.9
Aug  18            -3.1            -163.6          182.7
Aug  14           193.3            -140.2          -22.6
Aug  13           413.4            -147.2         -267.4
Aug  12            97.2             -62.7          -28.3
Aug  11           -13.8             -33.9           46.7
Aug  08          -207.2             -43.1          273.4
Aug  07           -49.7            -130.5          186.2
Aug  06           184.0               7.0           81.1
Aug  05           120.6            -310.4          268.2
Aug  04           221.2            -252.9           25.9
Aug  01           -65.0             253.6         -181.7
July 31           494.0            -154.2         -317.0
Month to date   1,413.5          -1,693.8          854.3
Year to date    7,846.9          -5,927.8         -611.6
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 
522.3 billion won (513.27 million US dollar) worth.

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.